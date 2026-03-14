E-Paper | March 14, 2026

AJK Election Commission unveils plan for July polls

Tariq Naqash Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:34am
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MUZAFFARABAD: The Elec­tion Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday unveiled an action plan for the upcoming general elections, setting deadlines for key electoral activities to be completed between April 26 and Aug 26.

The plan was approved at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal.

According to the commission, the plan covers a range of preparatory steps, including delimitation of constituencies, revision of electoral rolls, registration of political parties and allocation of election symbols. It also envisages the appointment and training of district returning officers, returning officers, assistant returning officers, presiding officers and other polling staff.

Other measures include establishing a monitoring mechanism to track progress on the implementation of the plan, preparation of constituency-wise lists of polling stations and polling personnel, determination and printing of ballot papers and designation of printing presses.

The plan further provides for the establishment of a transparent result management system, introduction of any new technology deemed necessary, and security arrangements. Polling staff will be appointed at least 15 days before polling day, while appellate and election tribunals will also be constituted.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Justice Mughal said the issuance of the action plan 120 days before the general elections was a legal requirement under Section 12 of the AJK Elections (Amendment) Act, 2021. He said April 1 had been fixed as the deadline for voter registration, after which no new votes would be registered.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

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