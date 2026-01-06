E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Over 126,000 vehicles registered under M-tag system: DG

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ISLAMABAD: As many as 126,454 vehicles have so far been fitted with M-Tags under the ongoing registration drive in the federal capital.

According to officials, the campaign to register vehicles with M-Tags is continuing across Islamabad. Director General Excise Irfan Memon said services are being provided at 16 designated points set up for the public. These centres are operating to facilitate vehicle owners ahead of the deadline.

The DG said enforcement actions will begin after the January 15 deadline. He stated checking will be carried out at 12 entry points of the city. Vehicles entering Islamabad without an M-Tag may face action under the applicable rules.

Mr Memon said M-Tag readers have been installed with the support of the Safe City project. These readers will be used to identify vehicles that are not registered under the M-Tag system. He added that the installation process has been completed and the system will be used during enforcement operations.

To manage public demand during the final days of the campaign, the Excise Department has ensured the availability of additional staff at all M-Tag centres. Officials have also confirmed that sufficient stock of M-Tags had been arranged to avoid delays in the registration process.

The DG excise urged citizens to complete the M-Tag installation process on time to avoid legal issues.

He said that vehicle owners should visit the nearest M-Tag centre with the required documents and get their vehicles registered before the deadline expires.

Under the M-Tag system, vehicles are issued electronic tags that help authorities monitor traffic flow and manage entry and exit at major points of the city. The system is part of efforts to regulate vehicle movement and improve monitoring through digital means.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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