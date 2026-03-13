Bahraini, Saudi F1 Grands Prix set to be cancelled

Next month’s Formula One Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are set to be cancelled over the weekend due to the conflict in the Middle East, Reuters reports.

Multiple sources have told Reuters an announcement, seen within the sport as just a matter of time, is expected by Monday at the latest, with a March 20 deadline looming for freight that has to be transported to Bahrain for logistical reasons.

Sky Sports television, which has the broadcasting rights in Britain where most of the 11 teams are based, has said it understood the races would be called off by Sunday night.

Sources indicated previously that neither Middle Eastern race is likely to be replaced or rescheduled, leaving April an empty month for the series and the championship reduced to 22 rounds.

Bahrain was scheduled for April 12, with the Saudi race in Jeddah on April 19.