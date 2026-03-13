Germany says US wrong to ease Russian oil sanctions

Germany has criticised the United States for easing some sanctions on Russian oil, warning the move could help finance Russia’s war in Ukraine, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking during a visit to Norway, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Washington has taken the wrong approach as energy prices rise due to the war waged by the US and Israel against Iran.

“Easing sanctions now, for whatever reason, is wrong. We believe that is the wrong course of action,” Merz has said.

He added that European leaders want to prevent Moscow from using the war involving Iran to weaken Ukraine.