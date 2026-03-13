E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Goldman Sachs forecasts 20pc higher oil prices for 2026

Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 12:57pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Goldman Sachs has revised up its price forecast for Brent crude oil due to supply disruptions stemming from the Iran war, CNN reports.

The investment bank said it expects prices to average more than $100 a barrel in March and $85 a barrel in April, before falling to around $70 a barrel later in the year. The bank said the latest estimates show average prices about 20 per cent higher over the rest of the year than in early 2026.

In a research note, Goldman Sachs said the new forecast assumes a three-week period of low flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and a one-month recovery period. Should the war drag out longer, a two-month disruption would push its forecast for oil prices at the end of the year up from $71 a barrel to $93 a barrel.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe