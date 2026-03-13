E-Paper | March 13, 2026

PFF clears pending dues of players, officials

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 08:21am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Thursday said it has cleared all pending dues relating to compensation and allowances of players and team officials for events held under its banner so far.

According to a press statement issued by the PFF, a total of eight events witnessed participation from 230 players and 62 officials, with payments made despite the federation operating under restricted funding from football’s governing body.

“We have fulfilled our commitment to the players and officials of the national teams who make us proud on the international stage,” PFF president Syed Mohsen Gilani said. He added that the development marked an important milestone and reflected the federation’s efforts to ensure financial transparency.

“Our players and coaches are our national assets and we will do our best to ensure their welfare despite restricted funding from FIFA,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

