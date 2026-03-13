CPJ takes issue with bar on foreign policy reporting

ISLAMABAD: The Com­-mittee to Protect Journa­lists (CPJ) has expressed alarm over remarks by Law Minister Azam Naze­­er Tarar warning journalists and commentators aga­­inst crossing unspecified “red lines” while discussing foreign policy, sa­­ying such statements cou­ld create pressure on independent reporting and analysis.

In a statement, the US-based media watchdog said vague legal threats directed at journalists risked undermining press freedom and could discourage critical coverage of international affairs at a time when informed pu­­blic debate was essential.

Law Minister Tarar, while addressing a news conference on Tuesday, said the media needed to refrain from holding discussions on Pakistan’s foreign policy, highlighting the “sensitivities” of the regional situation, particularly amid the ongoing US-Israel and Iran conflict as well as border tensions with Afghanistan.

The watchdog urged Pakistani authorities to clearly state that broadly framed legal threats or political pressure would not be used to silence journalists or commentators who report on or analyse foreign policy issues.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026