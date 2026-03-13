Medical board to decide if Imran needs to be shifted to hospital

• IHC disposes of petition, says power to shift prisoner for treatment lies with govt

• PTI plans to challenge decision before SC

ISLAMABAD: The Islama­bad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the formation of a medical board, while disposing of a plea seeking the transfer of PTI founder Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment.

A division bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the case.

The court directed Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muham­mad Ali Randhawa to constitute the medical board and ordered that Dr Muhammad Arif and Dr Nadeem Qureshi be included in it.

Dr Qureshi, a retina specialist from Rawalpindi’s Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, is also part of the medical board constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court. Dr Arif heads the ophthalmology department at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in Islamabad.

In its written order, seen by Dawn, the court said the medical board “shall furnish its recommendations” to the Islam­abad chief commissioner at the earliest.

“The latter, in the light of such recommendations, shall take appropriate decision, in accordance with law and the relevant prison rules, as to whether the appellant is required to be shifted to any hospital outside the prison premises or otherwise,” the order said.

The court also directed authorities to ensure Imran Khan’s meetings with his lawyers and family. Dr Qureshi was directed to remain in contact with his family regarding medical treatment.

The IHC noted that under Rule 795 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, prison authorities are obligated to inform the relatives of a convicted prisoner when the prisoner develops a serious medical condition.

It also observed that under Rule 197 of the prison rules, the power to transfer a convicted prisoner for treatment outside prison premises rests with the government.

Therefore, the court said its jurisdiction under Section 561-A of the Criminal Procedure Code could not be invoked to interfere with or substitute powers vested in the executive.

The IHC further observed that the report submitted by the Adiala jail superintendent showed that “substantial steps” had already been taken to ensure Mr Khan’s proper treatment.

“As per the report, the appellant has shown further improvement from the previous visits. The medical board to be constituted pursuant to this order shall be in addition to the measures already taken so far,” the ruling said.

Court proceedings

Thursday’s hearing also saw heated exchanges between the defence, the government’s legal team and family members of the incarcerated former prime minister.

Representing Imran Khan, senior counsel Sardar Latif Khosa told the court that his client had been complaining of retinal issues since October.

“The Adiala jail doctors treated the matter as routine, while the government kept his deteriorating condition a secret for five days before the information minister finally admitted he was moved to Pims,” Mr Khosa argued.

He claimed that Mr Khan’s eyesight had been severely impaired and that only about 15pc vision remained.

Mr Khosa also drew parallels with the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, arguing that a convicted leader had previously been allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Islamabad Advocate General (AG) Ayyaz Shaukat and Additional Attorney General Rashid Hafeez defended the government’s position.

The advocate general told the court that a medical board, including retina specialist Dr Qureshi, had already been constituted following observations by the Supreme Court.

Justice Arbab questioned whether the prisoner’s concerns regarding treatment should be addressed. “If something happens tomorrow, will you take full responsibility?” the judge asked.

AG Shaukat replied, “We will take responsibility.”

Justice Soomro asked whether the commitment should be placed on the judicial record. The AG responded that under jail rules, the satisfaction of the medical officer, not the prisoner, determined the venue of treatment.

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan also addressed the court and expressed concerns about the prison’s medical facilities. “We have doctors in our family; why are his [Mr Khan’s] personal physicians being denied access to his medical reports?” she asked.

The court observed that although the prison rules were dated, the right to life remained paramount.

Justice Arbab noted that the court had been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis due to its sensitivity.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench reserved its judgement before directing the formation of a medical board.

PTI to challenge ruling

The PTI later announced it would challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. In a statement, the party termed the ruling “extremely regrettable”, particularly regarding Imran Khan’s health and his fundamental rights.

It said the rejection of all three pleas — transfer to Shifa International Hospital, regular meetings with family and inclusion of personal physicians in the medical board — was “deeply alarming”.

The party also criticised the lack of direct access for Mr Khan to his doctors. “All of these actions amount to grave injustice towards a person who is not only a former prime minister of the country but also the elected leader of millions of people,” the statement said.

PTI said that until Mr Khan’s personal physicians were included in the medical board, it would consider such a board unacceptable.

The party added that transferring him to Shifa International Hospital was necessary to ensure proper treatment unavailable in prison.

It further alleged that the decision reflected political pressure on the judiciary and said it would challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.

Adiala meeting denied

Meanwhile, PTI leaders who arrived at Adiala Jail on Thursday were not allowed to meet Imran Khan.

Those who reached the prison included Advocate Aqeel Khan, Advocate Umair Butt, Advocate Saad Ali Khan, Sardar Mansoor Abbasi, Mubeen Jutt and Hassan Butt, but they were denied access.

Ikram Junaidi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026