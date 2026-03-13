E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Senate Secretariat announces energy conservation plan

Bakhtawar Mian Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:22am
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Secretariat has announced a set of austerity and energy conservation measures in accordance with the policy directives issued by the federal government. 

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has directed the immediate implementation of the initiatives aimed at reducing expenditure, conserving energy and optimising administrative efficiency across the secretariat.

“It reflects the upper house’s commitment to responsible governance, fiscal discipline and efficient utilization of national resources in light of the prevailing global and regional situation,” Mr Gilani said, according to a statement.

The Senate Secretariat will observe a four-day working week from Monday to Thursday, in line with the government’s policy, except during the session days of the Senate. Additionally, 50 per cent of the staff will perform duties through physical presence in offices while the remaining will work virtually from home on a rotational basis, ensuring continuity of official functions while reducing operational costs.

Employees working from home will remain accessible through telephone, email, WhatsApp and other communication platforms and may be required to report to the office on short notice if necessary. These measures aim to ensure smooth functioning of the secretariat while promoting fuel conservation and reducing daily operational expenses.

Significant energy conservation targets have also been set, including a 70 per cent reduction in electricity usage through minimising unnecessary lighting and electrical appliances, as well as a 70 per cent reduction in utility expenses of cafeterias within the secretariat. Furthermore, sessions of the Senate and meetings of committees will be scheduled before sunset to maximise energy efficiency.

As part of transport austerity measures, the secretariat will ensure a 70 per cent reduction in expenditure on official transport with only 30 per cent of transport facilities remaining operational to maintain essential services. Consequently, 70 per cent of official vehicles will remain grounded during this period.

To further support the austerity drive, meetings of Senate standing committees will be encouraged to take place through virtual platforms, enabling members to reduce travel, fuel consumption and related costs. The number of meetings will also be limited to essential requirements until the situation stabilizes.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

