Bloomberg tells Dubai, Gulf staff they can temporarily leave region

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 11:13pm
Bloomberg has told employees based in the Gulf, including at its Dubai regional headquarters, they can temporarily relocate and work from outside the region, as Iran carries out repeated attacks on Gulf cities, a spokesperson has told Reuters.

In response to Reuters’ questions, a Bloomberg spokesperson has confirmed that staff in the Gulf, including Dubai, have been given the choice to work temporarily from outside the region.

Most employees have not asked to relocate but would be allowed to do so if they did, the spokesperson has said, adding that the company continues to serve clients “without interruption”.

The spokesperson has also referred to remarks by co-founder Michael Bloomberg at a Bloomberg event in Paris on Thursday, where he said the company “remains fully committed to the region and to helping our customers during this difficult period”.

Iran Israel War

