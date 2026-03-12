PHOTOS: Iranians collect belongings from rubble of residential building destroyed in US-Israeli strikes Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:02pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel A woman stands in front of a destroyed residential building as residents collect their belongings from the rubble in Tehran on March 12, — AFP Iranians collect belongings from the rubble of a damaged residential building in Tehran on March 12. — AFP Rescue workers search the rubble of a destroyed residential building in Tehran on March 12. — AFP