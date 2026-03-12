E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Iran’s new supreme leader to issue first message: official Telegram

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 05:43pm
Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayotullah Mojtaba Khamenei will issue his first message since his appointment “in a few moments”, his official Telegram channel said, without specifying if it will be a recorded message or written statement, according to AFP.

“The first message of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamic revolution, will be released in a few moments,” the channel said.

The message will address “the martyred leader of the revolution (Ali Khamenei), the role and duties of the people, the armed forces, executive bodies, the resistance front, as well as the countries of the region and dealing with enemies”.

