Russia calls on Israel and US to end Iran war

Russia has called on Israel and the United States to end their attacks on Iran and come to the negotiating table, Reuters reports.

“Russia will continue to take steps to end the escalation in the Middle East as soon as possible and resolve any contradictions by peaceful means,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

“The number of victims of the illegal military action of Washington and Tel Aviv among the civilian population of Iran, according to the authorities, is in the thousands,” she said.