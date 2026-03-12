Athens to move Tehran embassy to Azerbaijan: foreign ministry

Greece has become the latest European state to relocate its Iranian embassy services from Tehran to Baku in Azerbaijan due to the Middle East war, AFP reports.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Lana Zochiou said the decision was taken owing to “deteriorating security conditions” in Tehran.

The move follows Spain, Austria and Italy, which have temporarily closed and relocated their embassies to Baku in recent days because of the US-Israel war on Iran.

Switzerland yesterday said it was temporarily closing its embassy.