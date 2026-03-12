E-Paper | March 12, 2026

PHOTOS: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 02:25pm
Firefighters work at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 12, 2026. —Reuters
A man stands on the rubble of a destroyed building as firefighters work at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 12, 2026. —Reuters
Smoke billows from the rubble of a destroyed building following overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Burj Al Barajneh neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 12, 2026. —Reuters
A photograph shows destroyed buildings following overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Mreijeh neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 12, 2026. —Reuters
Editorial

Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
