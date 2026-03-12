PHOTOS: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 02:25pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Firefighters work at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 12, 2026. —Reuters A man stands on the rubble of a destroyed building as firefighters work at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 12, 2026. —Reuters Smoke billows from the rubble of a destroyed building following overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Burj Al Barajneh neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 12, 2026. —Reuters A photograph shows destroyed buildings following overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Mreijeh neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 12, 2026. —Reuters