PHOTOS: Aftermath of Israeli strike in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 01:58pm

Residents and emergency personnel stand amid debris at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in the village of Younine, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, on March 12, 2026. —AFP

Residents and emergency personnel stand amid debris at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in the village of Younine, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, on March 12, 2026. —AFP

A young resident searches through debris at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in the village of Younine, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, on March 12, 2026. —AFP