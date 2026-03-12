FM Dar speaks with Omani counterpart on ‘evolving Middle East situation’: FO

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi to exchange views on the serious and evolving situation in the Middle East and the wider region.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), Dar “appreciated Oman’s constructive and principled role in promoting dialogue and de-escalation” and “expressed solidarity with Oman and its people following recent attacks on the country”.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s call for “restraint, immediate de-escalation, and a return to diplomacy,” reaffirming Pakistan’s continued support for “efforts aimed at reducing tensions and promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond”.