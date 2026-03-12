E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Pentagon says first 6 days of Iran war cost $11.3bn: report

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 11:13am
US Defence Department officials have told senators in a closed-door briefing that they estimate the first six days of the war in Iran cost more than $11.3 billion, NBC News reports, citing three sources familiar with the briefing.

Senator Chris Coons told reporters that he believes the amount is even higher, as the current figure does not include every aspect of the war.

“I expect that the current total operating number is significantly above that,” Coons was quoted as saying. “If all you’re looking at is the replacement cost for the munitions used, it’s already well beyond $10 billion.”

Reached for comment, a Pentagon spokesperson told NBC: “We do not comment on closed-door discussions or matters. Regarding the cost of Operation Epic Fury, we won’t know the cost until the mission is complete.”

USAF military ground personnel load Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) into a US Air Force (USAF) B-1 Lancer bomber on the tarmac at RAF Fairford in south-west England on March 11, 2026. — AFP
