Hezbollah claims overnight attacks on Israeli troops, bases

Hezbollah has said it carried out several attacks against Israeli towns and bases overnight, Al Jazeera reports.

These include a drone attack on the northern Ya’ara barracks, and missile attacks on the Beit Lid base, the Glilot base near Tel Aviv and the Atlit base near Haifa.

The Lebanese group said it also fired artillery at Israeli troops in southern Lebanon and launched drones and rockets towards the Israeli city of Nahariya.

The group further claimed that a drone attack it launched on the Meron Air Operations Command and Control Base on Wednesday “resulted in damage to one of the radars” there.