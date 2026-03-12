There has been a US-Israeli attack in an industrial area in Rabat Karim, about 27km southwest of Tehran, Al Jazeera reports, citing the Mehr news agency.
The city’s deputy governor said an abandoned warehouse was one of the targets struck.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
There has been a US-Israeli attack in an industrial area in Rabat Karim, about 27km southwest of Tehran, Al Jazeera reports, citing the Mehr news agency.
The city’s deputy governor said an abandoned warehouse was one of the targets struck.