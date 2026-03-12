Russia presidential envoy Dmitriev says he discussed global energy crisis with US counterparts

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev has said he had discussed the current energy crisis with his US counterparts as part of a meeting of the US-Russia working group on economy that took place in Florida, Reuters reports.

“Today, many countries, primarily the United States, are beginning to better understand the key, systemic role of Russian oil and gas in ensuring the stability of the global economy, as well as the inefficiency and destructive nature of sanctions against Russia,” Dmitriev said in remarks posted on his Telegram channel.

Dmitriev said that he had, on instructions from President Vladimir Putin, held meetings in the US with the heads of the US-Russia working group.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the teams discussed a “variety of topics” and agreed to stay in touch.

