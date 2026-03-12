E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Russia presidential envoy Dmitriev says he discussed global energy crisis with US counterparts

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 10:48am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev has said he had discussed the current energy crisis with his US counterparts as part of a meeting of the US-Russia working group on economy that took place in Florida, Reuters reports.

“Today, many countries, primarily the United States, are beginning to better understand the key, systemic role of Russian oil and gas in ensuring the stability of the global economy, as well as the inefficiency and destructive nature of sanctions against Russia,” Dmitriev said in remarks posted on his Telegram channel.

Dmitriev said that he had, on instructions from President Vladimir Putin, held meetings in the US with the heads of the US-Russia working group.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the teams discussed a “variety of topics” and agreed to stay in touch.

Read more here.

Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 19, 2025. — Reuters
Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 19, 2025. — Reuters
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe