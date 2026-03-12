WATCH: Tanker erupts in flames after coming under attack

Iranian explosive-laden boats appear to have attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters setting them ablaze and killing one crew member on Wednesday, after projectiles struck three vessels in Gulf waters, said port, maritime security and risk firms. Video from the Iraqi Ports media office showed at least one tanker on fire with plumes of smoke rising into the night sky, and crews being rescued. The ships targeted in late-night armed boat attacks in the Gulf near Iraq were the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu and the Malta-flagged Zefyros, which had loaded fuel cargoes in Iraq, two Iraqi port officials said. Via Reuters. DawnToday