Australia to change fuel quality standards to boost supply

AFP reports that Australia will adjust fuel quality standards to allow higher sulfur levels for around two months in a move that will release 100 million litres into the domestic supply.

The country — reliant on oil imports for fuel — has seen petrol prices spike since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East.

In response, Energy Minister Chris Bowen said one of the country’s top refiners, Ampol, has agreed to redirect supply to regions experiencing shortages and the wholesale market.

“This will allow around 100 million litres a month of new petrol supply that would otherwise have been exported to be blended instead into Australian domestic supply,” Bowen said.

Farmers, fishers and regional communities were a priority for support, he said.