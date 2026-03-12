New Zealand mulls car restrictions if fuel supply stalls

New Zealand officials said they were considering using decades-old laws restricting vehicle use if fuel supplies dwindled due to the war in the Middle East, reports AFP.

Finance minister Nicola Willis told reporters that officials had discussed using legislation introduced to restrict fuel use in the wake of the Iranian revolution in 1979 in response to the crisis.

Under those laws, car owners had to nominate one day per week when they would not use their vehicle and faced hefty fines if caught driving.

They also allowed the government to authorise the sale of coupons to restrict fuel use and restrict the amount that could be sold.

Willis said the car restrictions would only be needed “if we were seeing genuine disruption to our ability to get fuel”.

Energy Minister Shane Jones said there was about 50 days worth of fuel in or on route to New Zealand.