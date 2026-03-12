Three crew ‘believed trapped’ aboard Thai ship attacked in Gulf: firm

Three crew members were “believed to be trapped” aboard a Thai bulk carrier that was hit by two projectiles on Wednesday while travelling through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the vessel’s owner said, reports AFP.

“The strikes damaged the vessel’s engine room and caused a fire,” Thai transport company Precious Shipping said in a statement.

“Three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room,” it said, adding that authorities were working to rescue them.

The Omani navy had rescued 20 sailors and efforts were underway to rescue the remaining three, the Thai navy said.