Strike kills at least two Iraqi fighters: security sources

An air strike has killed at least two fighters in northern Iraq, several sources tell AFP.

The air strike targeted a base in the city of Kirkuk, occupied by the Hashed al-Shaabi, a former paramilitary coalition, now integrated into Iraq’s regular army.

A security source in Kirkuk told AFP that at least “two members of the Hashed forces were martyred in an air strike that hit their base”.

Search and rescue operations are still underway at the site, which has been engulfed by flames.

A Hashed official told AFP that three fighters were killed in the strike.