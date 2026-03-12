French president calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop offensives

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for Israel to halt its ground offensive in Lebanon and on Hezbollah to “immediately” stop attacks, AFP reports.

“Hezbollah made a major mistake in dragging Lebanon into a confrontation with Israel. It must immediately cease its attack,” Macron posted on X.

“For its part, Israel must clearly renounce any ground offensive in Lebanon,” he added.

Macron, who had previously said everything possible must be done to avoid a new war in Lebanon, made the comments after speaking with the country’s president Joseph Aoun.