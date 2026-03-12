One killed in attack on oil tankers off Iraq, rescue operation ongoing: authorities

An attack on oil tankers near Iraq has killed one crew member, Iraqi state television has reported, according to AFP.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, from Iraq’s General Company for Ports, told state television that one crew member had been killed and 38 rescued so far, and the “search continues for the missing.” He did not specify their nationalities or provide details on who was behind the attack.

The Iraqi government’s media cell told the national news agency INA that “two tankers were subject to sabotage.”