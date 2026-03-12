E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Iran adviser to Khamenei calls Trump ‘Satan himself’, vows to destroy Israel

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 02:33am
A senior military adviser to Iran’s Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has insulted US President Donald Trump and vowed to destroy Israel in remarks to state television, as their countries wage a war that has engulfed the Middle East, AFP reports.

“Trump is the most corrupt and stupid American president,” Yahya Rahim Safavi says. “He is Satan himself.”

He has also reiterated longstanding threats to eradicate Israel, which is fighting the Islamic republic alongside the United States.

“In the Middle East region, Israel and Iran cannot be together. One of them must remain. The one that remains is Iran and the one that is destroyed is definitely the Zionist regime,” he says.

