US vetoes Russian UNSC resolution on Iran war

The Russian draft resolution on military escalation in the Middle East has been vetoed by the United States, meaning it cannot be adopted by the UN Security Council.

The text received four votes in favour from Russia, China, Somalia and Pakistan, while the United States and Latvia voted against it.

Nine members abstained, including the United Kingdom, France, Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Greece, Liberia and Panama.

Pakistan tried to maintain a balance by voting for both resolutions: one condemning attacks on Gulf states and the other condemning the war in Iran.