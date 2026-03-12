E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Drone attacks kill security forces in Tehran: Iranian media

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 01:53am
Israeli drones have carried out attacks on several Tehran neighbourhoods, killing members of the security forces, AFP reports citing Iran’s Fars news agency.

This is the first time since the outbreak of the Middle East war that drone attacks have been reported in the Iranian capital.

Fars has said the drones flew over southern and northern districts of Tehran, adding that “several members of the security force and the [volunteer] Basij force stationed at checkpoints were martyred”.

An AFP journalist in the northern part of the city heard the loud noise of a drone flying over the area. There were several blasts, including one more powerful than the rest.

It was unclear whether the blasts were connected to the air defence system or to strikes.

