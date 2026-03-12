Probe into ‘delayed’ treatment at hospital

DERA GHAZI KHAN: An inquiry has been initiated following allegations of negligence at the Allama Iqbal teaching hospital in DG Khan, where a man died after allegedly waiting over five hours for treatment.

Sajid passed away in the early hours of Feb 6 after being denied ICU care despite a doctor’s written request, according to a complaint filed by his daughter, Samreen.

The complaint states that Sajid was brought to the hospital on Feb 4 with breathing complication. A portable X-ray machine required for his care was non-functional, and the family faced difficulties for arranging a private machine. Later, despite a doctor’s request to shift the patient to the ICU, no action was taken for five hours.

The family alleges that Medical Superintendent Dr Mansoor Ahmad Afghani did not attend the hospital and instead sent some individual to take photos, offering false assurances.

The family has demanded an impartial inquiry and appropriate punishment, arguing that such a negligence damages public trust.

The additional commissioner (coordination) is conducting the inquiry.

Speaking to Dawn, the official confirmed that the probe is underway and a written response has been sought from the MS regarding the allegations levelled by Sajid’s daughter.

MS Dr Mansoor told Dawn that it was a stance of grieved family and relatives to raise voice on the demise of their loved ones but nothing was wrong on the part of hospital’s administration and doctors as bed was not available in ICU.

