Israel military says launched new ‘large-scale’ wave of strikes on south Beirut

The Israeli military says it has launched a new wave of strikes on Hezbollah targets in the southern Beirut suburbs, vowing to act with “great force” in the area, AFP reports.

The military said it had begun a “large-scale wave of strikes” on Hezbollah infrastructure in Dahiyeh, the Lebanese capital’s southern suburb, where the Iran-backed group holds sway.

In a separate statement on X, military spokesman Avichay Adraee said Israeli forces “will soon act with great force against [Hezbollah] facilities, interests, and military capabilities” in the area, after the military reported rocket fire from Hezbollah towards Israel “in the last few hours”.