'Regional war to enter new phase soon': Iranian security official

Published March 12, 2026
An Iranian security source has told Al Jazeera that the continuing US attacks on the country might soon lead to the emergence of a fresh theatre of conflict in the region, Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi reports.

“The regional war will soon enter a new phase,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “As we said from the very beginning, if the United States makes such a mistake, the situation will become far more complex. Soon, another key strait will face the same fate as the Strait of Hormuz.”

Asadi adds that the security source did not offer more details or specify which other “key strait” might next face a de facto blockade.

“Iran’s security and defensive plans are phased and gradual, and we still have many cards left to play,” the official said.

