US troops in Kuwait suffered ‘brain trauma’ in Iran strikes: report

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 12:02am
Media outlet CBS News reports that an Iranian drone attack on US troops in Kuwait, which killed six American service members, was “more severe than has previously been revealed”, with dozens of soldiers suffering brain injuries, shrapnel wounds and burns.

“More than 30 military members remained in hospitals [on] Tuesday night with battle injuries from the Kuwait attack — one at Brooke Army Medical Centre in San Antonio, 12 at Walter Reed Medical Centre in suburban Washington, DC, and about 25 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre in Germany,” CBS adds.

