US military warns civilians to stay away from ports used by Iranian forces

US Central Command (Centcom) has warned civilians to keep away from ports and other naval facilities, which it claims are being used by Iranian forces for military operations.

“This dangerous action risks the lives of innocent people. Civilian ports used for military purposes lose protected status and become legitimate military targets under international law,” Centcom says.

“Centcom urges civilians in Iran to immediately avoid all port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating. Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews should avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment.”

The warning also claims that Iranian naval forces have positioned military vessels and equipment within civilian ports serving commercial maritime traffic.

“Although the US military also cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes, American forces will continue taking every feasible precaution to minimise harm to civilians,” Centcom says.