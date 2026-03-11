More Israeli air attacks reported in Lebanon

Lebanon’s National News Agency has reported further Israeli air attacks across the country, according to Al Jazeera.

In Nabatieh governorate, an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle in the town of Haris, causing at least one injury, while an air strike later targeted the town of Yater.

An unmanned aerial vehicle also targeted a pickup truck on the outskirts of Bodai, in eastern Lebanon’s Baalbek region. No injuries were reported.

Air strikes were also reported on Beit Yahoun and nearby Kunin in southern Lebanon.