Freight giant Maersk warns of risks to shipping fuel from war: media

Danish shipping giant Maersk’s chief executive has warned of risks to fuel supplies for its vessels in the Middle East and Asia, where stocks are declining, in an interview, AFP reports.

“There is enough fuel in the United States, South America and Europe, but stocks in Asia depend on what comes out of the Strait of Hormuz, so they are declining,” Vincent Clerc, the CEO of the world’s second-largest shipping line, was quoted as saying by French newspaper Le Monde.

“If nothing is done, we risk finding ourselves, in Asia or the Middle East, with supply points that are dry or running out of fuel” for the ships, he added.