UN urges ‘humanitarian exemptions’ to get aid through Strait of Hormuz

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 08:04pm
The United Nations aid chief has warned that the Middle East war was impacting aid supply routes and urged all parties to ensure “exemptions for our humanitarian supplies”, according to AFP.

“I’m worried that actually further escalation will damage other supply routes,” Tom Fletcher told reporters in Geneva, saying he was “appealing to all the parties to try and secure those routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, for our humanitarian traffic, and … to ensure that we have humanitarian exemptions for our humanitarian supplies”.

Iran Israel War

