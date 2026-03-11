E-Paper | March 11, 2026

France providing 60 tonnes of aid to those displaced in Lebanon

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:36pm
French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Paris is sending 60 tonnes of aid to people displaced in Lebanon following Israeli strikes.

In a post on X, Macron has announced that the aid will be delivered with the support of the CMA CGM Foundation, with assistance from the United Nations and non-governmental organisations on the ground.

“Respecting international law means protecting civilian populations. The plight of the hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Lebanon is a matter of grave concern,” Macron says.

“Hezbollah must cease its attacks from Lebanon against Israel and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese Armed Forces. Israel must respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and exercise restraint. Israelis and Lebanese have the same right to live in peace and security,” he adds.

