‘No doubt about Iran’s right to defend itself,’ UN chief says in call with Iranian FM

In a phone call with the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said there was “no doubt” about Iran’s right to defend itself and urged de-escalation of the widening conflict in the region.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement on X, said that the two “discussed and exchanged views in a telephone conversation regarding the latest developments following the attack and aggression of the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran”.

During the call, the Araghchi apprised Guterres of the “various dimensions” of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, which he said have targeted civilian infrastructure.

Araghchi called on the international community to issue a “decisive and explicit” condemnation of US-Israeli attacks.

He stressed to Guterres that Iran’s retaliatory actions will be taken “within the framework of the right to self-defence and based on recognised norms of international law”.

Guterres, for his part, stressed the need for respecting international law and urged de-escalation.

According to the ministry, he stated that there “is no doubt about Iran’s right to defend itself”.