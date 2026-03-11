E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Drone strike kills Iranian opposition member in Iraqi Kurdistan: exiled group

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 03:35pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A drone strike in Iraq’s Kurdistan region has killed a member of an Iranian Kurdish armed opposition group, his exiled party said, with a senior official from the group blaming the attack on Iran.

The Komala party is one of several Iraq-based Iranian Kurdish groups that have long opposed the Islamic republic.

At least eight drones targeted the party’s positions, killing one fighter, the party said.

Komala senior official Ali Ranjder told AFP the two-wave attack hit the Zrgwezala region near the city of Sulaimaniyah. He blamed it on Iran.

Two fighters were also wounded, with one taken to a Sulaimaniyah hospital, he added.

A photograph shows the Iraq-Iran border crossing of Bashmagh near Sulaimaniyah in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region on March 11, 2026. — AFP
A photograph shows the Iraq-Iran border crossing of Bashmagh near Sulaimaniyah in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region on March 11, 2026. — AFP
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe