Thai cargo ship attacked near Strait of Hormuz: Thai navy

A Thai bulk carrier travelling in the crucial Strait of Hormuz has been attacked, with 20 crew members rescued so far, the Thai navy said.

“The Thai-flagged bulk carrier ‘Mayuree Naree’… was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” after departing from a port in the United Arab Emirates, the navy said in a statement.

“Efforts are currently underway to rescue the remaining three crew members,” while 20 were rescued by the Omani navy, it said, adding that the cause of the attack was under investigation.