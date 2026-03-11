E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Australia expects Iran war to intensify, shuts some Middle East embassies

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 01:19pm
Australia has closed its embassies in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv as well as its consulate in Dubai, its foreign minister said, amid fears the conflict in the Middle East could intensify, Reuters reports.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said at least nine cities where Australian embassies and consulates are located have experienced missile and drone attacks.

“Iran’s reprisal attacks continue at scale and at a depth that we have not seen before,” she told parliament. The conflict was “likely to intensify and continue in the near term”, she said.

“Our missions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Tel Aviv have all had to physically close in the last week.”

Australia has also directed dependants of diplomatic officials in the United Arab Emirates and Israel to leave.

