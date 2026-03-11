Saudi FM, Marco Rubio discuss ‘continued Iranian aggression’ against region

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Saudi Press Agency reports.

“The two sides discussed continued Iranian aggression against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the countries of the region and exchanged views on ways to address these developments in a manner that safeguards the Kingdom’s security and ensures the safety of its citizens and residents,” the report added.

Prince Faisal also welcomed the US’s designation of the Muslim Brotherhood branch in Sudan as a terrorist organisation, reaffirming the Kingdom’s support for all efforts aimed at promoting stability and prosperity in the region.