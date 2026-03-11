Armed forces target Afghan Taliban posts along border

State-run Radio Pakistan has stated that Pakistan’s Armed forces are continuing their effective retaliatory attacks against the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khawarij.

According to the security sources, Pakistan Army targeted Afghan Taliban posts in Zhob sector along the Pak-Afghan border, it said.

“This timely and decisive action forced the Afghan Taliban to retreat, abandoning their posts and weapons. The Army also captured Russian-made 73 mm HGL-9 heavy grenade launchers from Afghan Taliban-held positions,” it added.