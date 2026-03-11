Dar, Kuwait FM express deep concern over regional developments, including attacks on Kuwait

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has spoken with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, according to a post by the Foreign Office (FO) on social media.

According to the FO, they expressed deep concern over regional developments, including attacks on Kuwait.

Dar “conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the leadership and people of Kuwait and emphasised the urgent need for dialogue and de-escalation to promote peace and stability in the region,” the statement added.