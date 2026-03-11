E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Iranian women’s football team member changes mind on asylum in Australia

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 10:00am
An Iranian women’s football team member who sought sanctuary in Australia has changed her mind after speaking with teammates, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke says, according to AFP.

Seven members of Iran’s visiting women’s football team had claimed asylum in Australia after they were branded “traitors” at home over a pre-match protest.

Burke said in parliament on Wednesday that he had since been advised one of the group “had spoken to some of the team mates that left and changed their mind”.

Burke said each player was separated from the squad at Sydney Airport and given time to mull the offer in private.

Australian officials had “made sure this was her decision”, he said, referring to the Iranian team member who had changed her mind.

An undated photo released by Australia’s Department of Home Affairs on March 11, 2026 shows six Iranian football players and a team official with two unidentified local officials (2nd and 3rd R) in Sydney, after they claimed asylum in Australia. — AFP
