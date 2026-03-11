Gulf states bet on restraint over direct involvement in Mideast war

Despite being showered with Iranian missiles and drones, the Gulf states have appeared to take a strictly defensive stance towards the Islamic republic in a bid to stop the US-Israeli war from becoming their own.

The Gulf capitals have released public statements saying they are not taking part in operations against Iran and that their territory is not being used as a base for attacks.

Analysts believe the oil-rich countries are collectively betting on staying out of the conflict, figuring the cost of direct involvement would be far higher than that of restraint.

But there is pressure on them to join.

Gulf security analyst Anna Jacobs said “the current posture of the Gulf States vis-a-vis the Iranian strikes can still be described as defensive”, adding: “This remains their nightmare scenario.”