Saudi defence ministry says intercepted 7 drones headed to oil field

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry has said that it intercepted seven drones heading towards an oil field in the southeast of the country, AFP reports.

“Two drones heading towards the Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Another five drones were intercepted and destroyed, the ministry said in separate posts.

The oil field sits near the border with the UAE and is operated by Saudi giant Aramco, one of the world’s biggest companies by market capitalisation.